Prince estate seeks to stop release of new music
Plans to release new music by Prince on Friday's one-year anniversary of the singer's death have been hit with a lawsuit claiming the works were stolen by his former sound engineer.
LOS ANGELES The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handed out the 86th Academy Awards, or Oscars, at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday for the best movies, performances, directing, writing and other achievements in film in 2013.
Following is a list of winners in leading categories.
BEST PICTURE
"12 Years a Slave"
BEST ACTOR
Matthew McConaughey in "Dallas Buyers Club"
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett in "Blue Jasmine"
BEST DIRECTOR
Alfonso Cuaron for "Gravity"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jared Leto in "Dallas Buyers Club"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Lupita Nyong'o in "12 Years a Slave"
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
"12 Years a Slave"
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
"Her"
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
"The Great Beauty," Italy
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
"Frozen"
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
"20 Feet from Stardom"
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Let It Go" from "Frozen"
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
"Gravity"
BEST COSTUMES
"The Great Gatsby"
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
"Gravity"
BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING
"Dallas Buyers Club"
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
"Gravity"
