Australian actress Jacki Weaver arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California,in this February 27, 2011 file photo. Weaver has been nominated for best supporting actress for her role in 'Silver Linings Playbook' for the 85th Academy Awards, announced in Beverly Hills January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

Director David O. Russell arrives at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival gala at the Bacara Resort and Spa in Goleta, California in this December 8, 2012 file photo. Russell has been nominated for best director for his film 'Silver Linings Playbook' for the 85th Academy Awards, announced in Beverly Hills January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Klein/Files

Director Ang Lee attends a special screening of the film 'The Life of Pi' in Los Angeles in this November 16, 2012 file photo. Lee was nominated for best director in the film 'Life of Pi' for the 85th Academy Awards, announced in Beverly Hills January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/Files

Actress Helen Hunt arrives at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences 4th annual Governors Awards in Holllywood in this December 1, 2012 file photo. Hunt has been nominated for best supporting actress for her role in 'The Sessions' for the 85th Academy Awards, announced in Beverly Hills January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

Actress Amy Adams arrives at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences 4th annual Governors Awards in Hollywood in this December 1, 2012 file photo. Adams has been nominated for best supporting actress for her role in 'The Master' for the 85th Academy Awards, announced in Beverly Hills January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

Actor Alan Arkin attends a news conference to promote the film ' Argo' during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, in this September 8, 2012 file photo. Arkin has been nominated for best supporting actor for his role in 'Argo' for the 85th Academy Awards, announced in Beverly Hills January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill/Files

Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie 'The Master' at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice in this September 1, 2012 file photo. Hoffman has been nominated for best supporting actor for his role in 'The Master' for the 85th Academy Awards, announced in Beverly Hills January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Max Ross/Files

Actor Christoph Waltz attends the premiere of 'Django Unchained' in New York December 11, 2012. Waltz has been nominated for best supporting actor for his role in 'Django Unchained' for the 85th Academy Awards, announced in Beverly Hills January 10, 2013. The Oscars will be presented in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Files

Actress Jennifer Lawrence attends a news conference to promote her film 'Silver Linings Playbook' during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival in this September 9, 2012 file photo. Lawrence has been nominated for best actress for her role in 'Silver Linings Playbook' for the 85th Academy Awards, announced in Beverly Hills January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill/Files

Actress Jessica Chastain arrives for the premiere of 'Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted', in New York June 7, 2012. Chastain has been nominated for best actress for her role in 'Zero Dark Thirty' for the 85th Academy Awards, announced in Beverly Hills January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Files

Actress Naomi Watts arrives at the premiere of the movie 'The Impossible' at Arclight Cinema in Hollywood, California in this December 10, 2012 file photo. Watts has been nominated for best actress for her role in 'The Impossible' for the 85th Academy Awards, announced in Beverly Hills January 10, 2013. The Oscars will be presented in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon/Files

Actor Joaquin Phoenix poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie 'The Master' at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice in this September 1, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files

Actor Denzel Washington poses at the premiere of 'Flight' at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, California in this October 23, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Hugh Jackman arrives for his tribute at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, in this December 11, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

Actor Bradley Cooper arrives at a special screening of his new movie 'Silver Linings Playbook' in Beverly Hills, California, in this November 19, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/Files

Actor Tommy Lee Jones takes part in a photocall at the Kursaal Centre at the 60th San Sebastian Film Festival in this September 28, 2012 file photo. Lee has been nominated for best supporting actor for his role in 'Lincoln' for the 85th Academy Awards, announced in Beverly Hills January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Wes/Files

Cast member Sally Field poses at the premiere of 'Lincoln' during the AFI Fest 2012 in Hollywood, California in this November 8, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Director and producer Steven Spielberg arrives at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in this January 21, 2012 file photo. Spielberg has been nominated for best director for his film 'Lincoln' for the 85th Academy Awards, announced in Beverly Hills January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

Cast member Daniel Day-Lewis poses at the premiere of 'Lincoln' during the AFI Fest 2012 in Hollywood, California in this November 8, 2012 file photo. Day-Lewis has been nominated for best actor for his role in 'Lincoln' for the 85th Academy Awards, announced in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Actress Jessica Chastain is shown in a scene from the film 'Zero Dark Thrity' in this publicity photo released to Reuters January 10, 2013. The film has been nominated for best picture for the 80th Academy Awards, announced in Beverly Hills Thursday. The Oscars will be presented in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Olley/Sony Pictures/Handout

Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Picture nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. The Oscars will be presented Sunday February 24. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Host Seth MacFarlane speaks at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. The Oscars will be presented Sunday February 24. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actors Daniel Day-Lewis shown in a scene from the film 'Lincoln' in this publicity photo released to Reuters January 10, 2013. The film has been nominated for best picture for the 85th Academy Awards Thursday. The Oscars will be presented in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Walt Disney Pictures/20th Century Fox/Handout

BEVERLY HILLS Steven Spielberg's tale of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln's battle to end slavery emerged as the front-runner for Oscar glory on Thursday, after Academy Awards voters snubbed four major filmmakers for the coveted best director trophy.

In an eclectic shortlist that included thrillers, a comedy, an independent film and a harrowing French-language drama, "Lincoln" won a leading 12 nominations, including the top prize - best picture - and nods for actors Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field and Tommy Lee Jones.

Ang Lee's eye-catching shipwreck tale, "Life of Pi," followed with 11 nominations, mostly in effects and technical categories, but including for best picture and director.

Musical "Les Miserables," Iran hostage drama "Argo," French-language drama "Amour," Osama bin Laden thriller "Zero Dark Thirty," comedy "Silver Linings Playbook," Quentin Tarantino's "Django Unchained," and mythological film "Beasts of the Southern Wild" rounded out the competition for best picture.

But the director's category contained four big omissions - Tom Hooper ("Les Miserables") Ben Affleck for "Argo," Kathryn Bigelow for "Zero Dark Thirty" and Tarantino for his violent slavery-era Western "Django Unchained."

The snubs threw Hollywood awards pundits into a tizzy, and were seen as boding ill for the chances of any of those four films taking home the biggest Oscar prize on February 24.

"The snubs in the race for best director change everything," said veteran awards watcher Tom O'Neil of Goldderby.com.

"Before the nominations, pundits thought the race for best picture was between 'Argo,' 'Zero Dark Thirty' and 'Lincoln,' but the fact that Affleck and Bigelow are not nominated means they now only have a remote chance to win," O'Neil told Reuters.

'HITS ALL THE NOTES'

The Oscars are given out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and voters only rarely split the awards for best picture and best director.

"I think this is a year when we can throw conventional wisdom out of the window," said Pete Hammond, awards columnist for entertainment industry website Deadline.com. "We are dealing in uncharted territory here ... It's like crazy."

"I think you have to look at 'Lincoln' being the conventional favorite, because it hits all the notes, and Spielberg directed it," Hammond told Reuters.

Fandango chief correspondent Dave Karger said "Lincoln" had everything going for it.

"It's done big business, it's done extremely well with high- brow critics, and it has done really well with the average moviegoer. Some people will say it is too talky and too dry but others say it really brought this man to life in a fascinating way," Karger said.

"Lincoln" and "Les Miserables" also emerged as the top pick among Americans for Oscar wins in an Ipsos/Reuters opinion poll released on Wednesday.

Day-Lewis, nominated for his towering performance as Abraham Lincoln, is widely seen as the frontrunner for what would be the British-born actor's record third win in the best actor category.

He will compete with Hugh Jackman, who plays a reformed petty thief in "Les Miserables," Denzel Washington as an alcoholic pilot in "Flight" and first time nominee Bradley Cooper as a bi-polar man in "Silver Linings Playbook."

"SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK" SCORES BIG

"Silver Linings Playbook" also earned the distinction of being the first film to receive nominations for best picture, director, screenplay and all four acting categories since 1981.

"I am feeling emotional and extremely humbled ... it's a very competitive year and I went to bed frankly not knowing what to expect," director David O. Russell told Reuters.

"There are many surprises in those nominees ... I was especially surprised not to see Ben (Affleck) and Kathryn (Bigelow) on the list," Russell added.

In the race for best actress, Jessica Chastain's young CIA agent in "Zero Dark Thirty" faces off against Jennifer Lawrence ("Silver Linings Playbook"), and Naomi Watts for tsunami movie The Impossible."

They are joined by the youngest - nine year-old Quvenzhane Wallis ("Beasts of the Southern Wild") - and oldest (Emmanuelle Riva, 85, for "Amour") actresses nominated in the lead category in the Academy's 85 year-history.

"Zero Dark Thirty," which recounts the decade-long hunt for bin Laden, picked up five nods, including best screenplay for Mark Boal.

Boal said on Thursday he was honored by his nomination but added in a statement; "None of us would be so honored today without the genius and remarkable talent of Kathryn Bigelow."

The film has caused controversy in the United States over its depiction of torture and the possibly secret sources used by the filmmakers to reconstruct the long hunt for the al Qaeda leader.

James Bond film "Skyfall" won five nominations, including best original song and cinematography, but the British secret agent movie missed out on a coveted best picture mention.

The screen adaption of musical "Les Miserables" will compete in eight categories, including best supporting actress for Anne Hathaway as tragic heroine Fantine.

"Amour," Austrian director Michael Haneke's moving French-language love story about an elderly couple, won a rare double nomination in the best picture and the foreign language categories.

(Additional reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Paul Simao)