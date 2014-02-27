The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will host the 86th annual Academy Awards, the film industry's highest honors, on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood.

The following is a list of nominees in leading categories:

BEST PICTURE

"American Hustle"

"Captain Phillips"

"Dallas Buyers Club"

"Gravity"

"Her"

"Nebraska"

"Philomena"

"12 Years a Slave"

"The Wolf of Wall Street"

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale in "American Hustle"

Bruce Dern in "Nebraska"

Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Wolf of Wall Street"

Chiwetel Ejiofor in "12 Years a Slave"

Matthew McConaughey in "Dallas Buyers Club"

BEST ACTRESS

Amy Adams in "American Hustle"

Cate Blanchett in "Blue Jasmine"

Sandra Bullock in "Gravity"

Judi Dench in "Philomena"

Meryl Streep in "August: Osage County"

BEST DIRECTOR

David O. Russell for "American Hustle"

Alfonso Cuarón for "Gravity"

Alexander Payne for "Nebraska"

Steve McQueen for "12 Years a Slave"

Martin Scorsese for "The Wolf of Wall Street"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Barkhad Abdi in "Captain Phillips"

Bradley Cooper in "American Hustle"

Michael Fassbender in "12 Years a Slave"

Jonah Hill in "The Wolf of Wall Street"

Jared Leto in "Dallas Buyers Club"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Sally Hawkins in "Blue Jasmine"

Jennifer Lawrence in "American Hustle"

Lupita Nyong'o in "12 Years a Slave"

Julia Roberts in "August: Osage County"

June Squibb in "Nebraska"

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"Before Midnight"

"Captain Phillips"

"Philomena"

"12 Years a Slave"

"The Wolf of Wall Street"

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"American Hustle"

"Blue Jasmine"

"Dallas Buyers Club"

"Her"

"Nebraska"

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"Broken Circle Breakdown," Belgium

"The Great Beauty," Italy

"The Hunt," Denmark

"The Missing Picture," Cambodia

"Omar," Palestine

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"The Croods"

"Despicable Me 2"

"Ernest & Celestine"

"Frozen"

"The Wind Rises"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

"The Act of Killing"

"Cutie and the Boxer"

"Dirty Wars"

"The Square"

"20 Feet from Stardom"

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Happy," from "Despicable Me 2"

"Let it Go," from "Frozen"

"The Moon Song," from "Her"

"Ordinary Love," from "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom"

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

"The Book Thief"

"Gravity"

"Her"

"Philomena"

"Saving Mr. Banks"

BEST COSTUMES

"American Hustle"

"The Grandmaster"

"The Great Gatsby"

"The Invisible Woman"

"12 Years a Slave"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

"The Grandmaster"

"Gravity"

"Inside Llewyn Davis"

"Nebraska"

"Prisoners"

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

"Dallas Buyers Club"

"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa"

"The Lone Ranger"

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

"Gravity"

"The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug"

"Iron Man 3"

"The Lone Ranger"

"Star Trek Into Darkness"

