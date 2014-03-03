Cate Blanchett, winner for best actress for her role in 'Blue Jasmine' carries her Oscar statue at the Governors Ball at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Matthew McConaughey holds his Oscar for Best Actor in the film 'Dallas Buyers Club' arrives at the Governors Ball after the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Jared Leto (L), best supporting actor winner for his role in 'Dallas Buyers Club' and his brother Shannon Leto (R) pose with Leto's Oscar statuette at the Governors Ball at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the Governors Ball after the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Lupita Nyong'o walks with her award for best supporting actress for her role in the film '12 Years a Slave' at the Governors Ball for the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Chiwetel Ejiofor of the film '12 Years a Slave' and his girlfriend Sari Merce arrive at the Governors Ball after the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Paolo Sorrentino, director of the Italian film 'The Great Beauty' (L) poses with the award for best foreign language film with the film's star Toni Servillo at the Governors Ball at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Robin Mathews poses with the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for 'Dallas Buyers Club' at the Governors Ball after the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Paolo Sorrentino, director of Italian film 'The Great Beauty', poses with his award for best foreign language film at the Governors Ball for the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Pharrell WIlliams, wearing a Lanvin suit with wife Helen Lasichanh and an unidentified guest attend the Governors Ball after the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch attends the Governors Ball after the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Singer Lorna Luft arrives at the Governors Ball after the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Academy Awards host Ellen Degeneres and her partner Portia de Rossi at the Governors Ball after the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

LOS ANGELES A sea of Oscar statuettes filled the Governor's Ball on Sunday night as winners chatted, ate and celebrated with the film industry's elite at the official Academy Awards party.

Winners also got their statuettes engraved with their names on the first stop in a string of parties on Hollywood's biggest night.

The Governor's Ball, decked out with walls of curtains made from florals giving the effect of a midnight garden celebration, is hosted by the Oscars organizers.

Singer John Legend provided the entertainment, singing hits including "Ordinary People," while guests ate a gourmet meal by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.

An excited John Ridley, winner of best adapted screenplay for "12 Years a Slave," entered the party clutching his Oscar, which he said was "overwhelming and humbling."

"It's heavy, but heavy with the weight of a career and responsibility and history. It's a weight I never thought I would have in my hands," he said.

Ridley celebrated with the cast including Michael Fassbender and Benedict Cumberbatch and producers of the film, which also took home best supporting actress for Lupita Nyong'o and the night's top prize for best picture.

Rising Kenyan star Nyong'o has been the toast of Hollywood this awards season and celebrated her win with her brother and mother Dorothy, who said she was "so happy" for her daughter.

Jonah Hill, accompanied by his mother, shared jokes with Julia Roberts, while Kate Hudson, clad in a cream Versace gown, chatted to Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Leonardo DiCaprio, whose "The Wolf of Wall Street" came away empty-handed at the Oscars, did a quick few rounds of the room before making a swift exit.

June Squibb, who was nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar but lost out to Nyong'o, said she was just happy to be at the glitzy show and after party.

"I love every minute of it, I loved sitting there and just feeling like I'm part of it," she said.

Bette Midler, who performed for the first time in her decades-long career at the Academy Awards, said she had fun during her performances and was left a little emotional by it.

Mads Mikkelsen, who was nominated for best foreign film for "The Hunt" but lost out to Italy's "The Great Beauty," was in high spirits, saying "we're here to celebrate the winners and drink beers for the losers."

Steven Price, who won best original score for "Gravity," which took home a leading seven Academy Awards, said getting his Oscar engraved "was one of the most amazing things tonight."

"No one had any idea that the film would connect. We were never sure that a story about a 50-year-old woman in space with very little dialogue would be something that people would go see," Price said.

Elsewhere, pop star Lady Gaga, actress Naomi Watts and Robert De Niro were among the celebrities at the annual Vanity Fair party, while Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian and Heidi Klum turned out for Elton John's Hollywood Oscar event.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant)