French actor Jean Dujardin accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the film ''The Artist'' at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

LOS ANGELES French silent movie "The Artist" won the Oscar for best picture on Sunday.

"The Artist," filmed in black and white, is the tale of a silent movie star whose career plummets when he refuses to embrace the advent of talkies in the late 1920s.

The film is directed by Michel Hazanavicius and stars Frenchman Jean Dujardin.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)