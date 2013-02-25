LOS ANGELES The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handed out the Oscars at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on February 24 for the best movies, performances, writing, directing and other achievements on film in 2012.
Following is a list of winners in leading categories.
- BEST PICTURE "Argo"
- BEST ACTOR Daniel Day-Lewis, "Lincoln"
- BEST ACTRESS Jennifer Lawrence, "Silver Linings Playbook"
- BEST DIRECTOR Ang Lee, "Life of Pi"
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Christoph Waltz, "Django Unchained"
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Anne Hathaway, "Les Miserables"
- BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY Chris Terrio, "Argo"
- BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY Quentin Tarantino, "Django Unchained"
- BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM "Amour" Austria
- BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM "Brave"
- BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE "Searching for Sugar Man"
- BEST ORIGINAL SONG "Skyfall" from "Skyfall"
- BEST SCORE "Life of Pi"
- BEST COSTUMES "Anna Karenina"
- BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY "Life of Pi"
- BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING "Les Miserables"
- BEST VISUAL EFFECTS "Life of Pi"
