Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LOS ANGELES The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Sunday handed out the Oscars - the highest honors in the movie industry
Following is a list of winners in leading categories for the 84th annual Academy Awards.
BEST PICTURE
"The Artist"
BEST ACTOR
Jean Dujardin, "The Artist"
BEST ACTRESS
Meryl Streep, "The Iron Lady"
BEST DIRECTOR
Michel Hazanavicius, "The Artist"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Christopher Plummer, "Beginners"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Octavia Spencer, "The Help"
ANIMATED FILM
"Rango"
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
"A Separation," Iran
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
"The Descendants," by Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon and Jim Rash
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
"Midnight in Paris," by Woody Allen
DOCUMENTARY
"Undefeated"
ORIGINAL SCORE
"The Artist," Ludovic Bource
ORIGINAL SONG
"Man or Muppet" from "The Muppets," music and lyric by Bret McKenzie
ART DIRECTION
"Hugo," production design: Dante Ferretti; set decoration: Francesca Lo Schiavo
CINEMATOGRAPHY
"Hugo," Robert Richardson
COSTUME DESIGN
"The Artist," Mark Bridges
FILM EDITING
"The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," Kirk Baxter and Angus Wall
MAKEUP
"The Iron Lady," Mark Coulier and J. Roy Helland
VISUAL EFFECTS
"Hugo," Rob Legato, Joss Williams, Ben Grossman and Alex Henning
Short Film (Live Action) "The Shore" Terry George and Oorlagh George
Short Film (Animated)
"The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore" William Joyce and Brandon Oldenburg
Documentary (Short Subject)
"Saving Face"
SOUND EDITING
"Hugo"
Philip Stockton and Eugene Gearty
SOUND MIXING
"Hugo"
Tom Fleischman and John Midgley
