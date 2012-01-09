Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) said on Monday it expects to report a profit on a key military truck contract three months earlier than expected, potentially offering its management a key rallying point in its ongoing proxy contest with billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

Its shares were up 3 percent at $23.80 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Oshkosh, which disclosed the new profit target in a filing with the Securities and Exchange commission, said its Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles, or FMTV line, will be profitable in the fiscal first quarter. The company had previously said it would first report a profit on the product in the fiscal second quarter.

"We are pleased to see the FMTV finally profitable and encouraged that it's happening slightly earlier than expected," BMO Capital Markets analyst Charles Brady said in a note to investors. "While this project will likely never be a great margin program, it will at least be a contributor rather than a detractor to operating profit."

The company plans to report fiscal first-quarter results on January 31, but the FMTV and other business issues will likely be discussed in depth at the company's January 27 annual meeting.

Oshkosh's management team has been under increasing pressure from Icahn in recent months following the investor's nomination of a slate of associates as candidates for the board of directors. Icahn owns more than 9 percent of Oshkosh.

Last week, in a letter to shareholders seeking support for his nominations, Icahn criticized Oshkosh management by saying the company's strategy in the defense sector is flawed. He pointed to losses on the FMTV as evidence that the company's plan needs beefing up.

"Defense contractors should charge their customers a price in excess of their cost which is a concept that seems to me to be lost on the Oshkosh board and management given the recent experience with the FMTV contract," Icahn's letter said.

The investor has been an advocate for Oshkosh to study an outside partnership in the defense and truck building businesses. He has specifically called out Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) as a potential partner.

In his note Monday, BMO's Brady said he doesn't see a lot of value in such a merger and questions "the wisdom of either company significantly increasing exposure to defense given the looming reduction in defense spending."

Icahn isn't alone in questioning the viability of Oshkosh's strategy. Analysts have widely voiced concern about the company's defense business after it bid so aggressively for the FMTV business that Oshkosh was forced to take a loss in the initial production run.

Oshkosh in recent years reported significant profits in its defense business thanks to the success of other vehicle lines. Those profits tailed off in 2011 and are expected to remain under pressure in 2012 due to spending cuts in the Department of Defense.

"The company remains committed to driving costs out of the FMTV program," Oshkosh said in the filing. "Additionally, the company continues to focus on operational improvements, supply chain management and lean manufacturing initiatives."

(Reporting By John D. Stoll, editing by Dave Zimmerman)