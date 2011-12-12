Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) said Carl Icahn is only "pursuing his own personal agenda" with his 10 percent stake in the company, days after the billionaire investor repeated his proposal seeking to merge the specialty truck maker with Navistar (NAV.N).

Icahn recently nominated a slate of associates as directors at Oshkosh, but the company has been non-supportive of his nominations.

Last week, Icahn had said in a television interview that Oshkosh should look into potential synergies with Navistar, in which he owns about 10 percent stake.

Wisconsin-based Oshkosh on Monday sent a letter to shareholders accompanying its definitive proxy statement that urged shareholders to vote for the company's nominations for next month's shareholders meeting.

"We have repeatedly asked Mr. Icahn and his team for their ideas regarding the company and how best to create shareholder value ... To date, he has not discussed with us any ideas," Oshkosh said in the letter.

Oshkosh has been under pressure in 2011 as profit and revenue have slumped. The company has struggled to turn a profit on a key military contract and had cut its 2012 outlook due to timing issues of sales in its core defense division.

The company's shares, which have gained about 44 percent after touching a near two-and-a-half-year low in October, were down 2 percent at $20.93 in morning trade.

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)