These are not happy days for plaintiffs' lawyers who practice in Delaware. Chancery Court has pretty much shut down the controversial but lucrative “deal tax” business of suing to block announced M&A deals, then settling cases for a few hundred thousand bucks in legal fees and some immaterial proxy disclosures. The Delaware Supreme Court, meanwhile, added to the pain when it ruled in Corwin v. KKR that corporate boards’ M&A decisions are entitled to deference when informed shareholders vote to approve deals. Chancery Court discouraged the shareholder bar from suing before deals close. The Delaware Supreme Court took away plaintiffs’ incentive to claim post-closing damages. No wonder shareholder lawyers are voting with their filing fees, bringing cases in other jurisdictions.

On Monday, the Delaware Supreme Court gave a rare glimpse of sunshine to shareholders. As my Reuters colleague Tom Hals reported, a majority of the state justices revived a derivative suit accusing directors of the online game company Zynga of breaching their duty to shareholders by allegedly allowing company founder (and controlling shareholder) Mark Pincus to trade on inside information. Shareholders alleged that the board cleared Pincus and another director, Reid Hoffman, to sell millions of shares at $12, in advance of bad news that eventually sent the share price down to $3.18.

Chancellor Andre Bouchard had dismissed the suit, in which shareholders stand in the shoes of the corporation to bring claims against board members, because he found plaintiffs' lawyers at Abraham Fruchter & Twersky and Rosenthal Monhait & Goddess hadn’t shown it would have been futile for shareholders to ask directors to act against their self-interest.

But Chief Justice Leo Strine, writing for the Supreme Court majority, said it’s extremely significant that the board itself determined two directors are not independent under the rules of the NASDAQ exchange, where Zynga shares trade. The two directors are partners at the venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, which controls about 9.2 percent of Zynga’s equity. They also have other business entanglements with the Zynga CEO’s wife and with another Zynga insider shareholders accuse of trading in advance of bad news about the company.

The chief justice acknowledged Chancellor Bouchard’s conclusion that plaintiffs’ lawyers hadn’t shown the Kleiner Perkins partners were not independent because they failed to probe specifically why the Zynga board determined they didn’t meet the NASDAQ rules for independence. The lower court, Chief Justice Strine said, relied on Delaware law’s presumption that directors are independent – but Chancellor Bouchard may have given the presumption too much weight. “To have a derivative suit dismissed on demand excusal grounds because of the presumptive independence of directors whose own colleagues will not accord them the appellation of independence creates cognitive dissonance that our jurisprudence should not ignore,” the chief justice wrote.

“Our law is based on the sensible intuition that deference ought to be given to the business judgment of directors whose interests are aligned with those of the company‘s stockholders,” Chief Justice Strine wrote later in the opinion. “Precisely because of that deference, if our law is to have integrity, Delaware must be cautious about according deference to directors unable to act with objectivity. To consider directors independent on a (dismissal) motion generates understandable skepticism in a high-salience context where that determination can short-circuit a merits determination of a fiduciary duty claim.”

The Delaware Supreme Court opinion cautioned that board members who have business relationships with controlling shareholders can still be independent. Nevertheless, the chief justice said, “our courts cannot blind themselves to that reality when considering whether a director on a controlled company board has other ties to the controller beyond her relationship at the controlled company.”

This is not the first time Strine has looked askance at assertions of director independence in derivative litigation. In 2003, when he was a mere vice-chancellor in Chancery Court, the chief justice held that the two members of an Oracle special litigation committee weighing potential insider trading claims against Oracle insiders were not independent because they, like other Oracle board members, had close ties to Stanford University. Chief Justice Strine cited Oracle in the new Zynga opinion.

The Zynga decision isn’t all good news for plaintiffs’ lawyers, particularly the shareholder lawyers in the case. The ruling faulted those lawyers for a “lack of diligence” in using Zynga books and records to delve more deeply into directors’ independence. (In addition to finding the Kleiner Perkins partners were not independent, the Supreme Court found a director whose family shares a private plane with former Zynga CEO Pincus was too close to him to be independent.)

“For many years, this court and the Court of Chancery have advised derivative plaintiffs to take seriously their obligations to plead particularized facts justifying demand excusal,” Chief Justice Strine said. “This case presents the unusual situation where a plaintiff who sought books and records to plead his complaint somehow only asked for records relating to the transaction he sought to redress and did not seek any books and records bearing on the independence of the board.” (In a dissent, Justice Karen Valihura credited plaintiffs’ lawyer Jeffrey Abraham of Abraham Fruchter for being candid at oral argument about shortcomings in the books-and-records investigation. “It didn't seem quite as critical at that point in time,” he said. “I guess with the benefit of hindsight if I had to do it again we would have sought that.”)

Zynga declined to comment to Hals on the Delaware ruling. I emailed the lawyers who argued for defendants before the Delaware Supreme Court, Anna Erickson White of Morrison & Foerster and Steven Schatz of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Neither got back to me.