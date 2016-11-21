In its 1991 decision in Chambers v. NASCO, the U.S. Supreme Court gave federal trial judges a lot of leeway to police the integrity of their dockets. The case involved a Louisiana television station operator that backed out of a deal to sell the station, then engaged in all sorts of litigation chicanery when the purchaser sued to enforce the sales contract. The justices held that the district judge properly exercised his inherent power when he awarded the erstwhile purchaser all of its attorneys' fees to punish the TV station operator for its misconduct.

Various federal rules of civil procedure might have covered some of the operator’s bad acts, the Supreme Court said, but “requiring the court to apply the other mechanisms to discrete occurrences before invoking the inherent power to address remaining instances of sanctionable conduct would serve only to foster extensive and needless satellite litigation, which is contrary to the aim of the rules themselves.”

Three years after the Chambers decision, the Supreme Court looked at sanctions for civil contempt in United Mine Workers v. Bagwell. In Bagwell, which involved contempt sanctions for the union’s repeated violations of an injunction against strike-related activities, the justices were more leery of federal judges’ power. The Supreme Court found that the sanctions were akin to a criminal penalty because they were intended to punish the union, not to coerce compliance with the injunction. In that circumstance, the court said, the union was entitled to the due process protections for criminal defendants.

In a concurrence, Justice Antonin Scalia highlighted a fundamental concern about judges issuing sanctions. “That one and the same person should be able to make the rule, to adjudicate its violation, and to assess its penalty is out of accord with our usual notions of fairness and separation of powers,” he wrote. “And it is worse still for that person to conduct the adjudication without affording the protections usually given in criminal trials.”

I’m reminding you about these two seemingly divergent takes on federal judges’ power to set sanctions because the current court is going to have to reconcile them this term in Goodyear v. Haeger, which presents the question of whether trial judges must “tailor compensatory civil sanctions imposed under inherent powers to harm directly caused by sanctionable misconduct when the court does not afford sanctioned parties the protections of criminal due process.”

The tire company filed its merits brief last week, arguing that if Bagwell and Chambers are in tension – which they certainly seem to be – then Bagwell should control. According to Goodyear’s lawyers at Squire Patton Boggs, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals mistakenly relied on Chambers to affirm a $2.7 million sanction against the company and its outside lawyers, awarded under the trial judge’s equitable powers.

The underlying product liability case claimed that Goodyear tires were responsible for a motor home accident that injured four members of the Haeger family. After about five years of litigation, Goodyear settled the case in 2010 for an undisclosed amount. Several months later, the Haegers’ lawyer read an account of a different case involving the same supposedly defective tires. In that case, Goodyear produced data from heat and speed tests that the company did not turn over in the Haegers’ suit.

The Haegers argued that the entire course of the case was warped by that failure to disclose the testing data. (In their brief opposing Goodyear’s petition for Supreme Court review, the Haegers’ Supreme Court counsel, John Egbert of Jennings Strouss & Salmon, said the company “sent the Haegers on a completely misdirected frolic.” The trial judge, U.S. District Judge Roslyn Silver of Phoenix, agreed. She wrote a lengthy opinion detailing Goodyear’s alleged misconduct and, citing her inherent authority to issue sanctions, ended up awarding the Haegers $2.7 million – just about all of their lawyers’ fees and costs in the case. The judge said it would be “inappropriate to limit the award to the fees and costs that could be directly linked to the misconduct” because “it would be impossible to draw the precise causal connections between the misconduct and the fees (the Haegers) incurred.” A split 9th Circuit panel issued its affirmance of Judge Silver’s sanction in March 2016.

In its Supreme Court brief, Goodyear said Judge Silver effectively hit the company with a criminal penalty because the sanctions award is not tethered to whatever harm the Haegers suffered from the alleged litigation misconduct. (That is especially true, the company said, because the Haegers recently settled a fraud suit against Goodyear’s outside counsel that sought the same fees and costs they were awarded in the sanctions decision.) Goodyear’s failure to disclose the testing data, the company contends, did not cause the Haegers to incur legal costs of $2.7 million.

“Causation functions as an important check on a court's inherent power,” the brief said. “Without this constraint, courts are free to impose more drastic monetary sanctions under inherent powers than those available for the ostensibly more serious sanction of contempt.”

Under the Supreme Court’s holding in Bagwell, Goodyear said, if the company had defied a court order from Judge Silver and been found to be in contempt, it would be on the hook for less money than the judge awarded via her inherent authority. Goodyear called that a “perverse” outcome. “Given that contempt covers direct defiance of a court order, one would not expect inherent authority sanctions to entail much more sweeping relief for subtler forms of misconduct,” it said.

The company also claimed the 9th Circuit decision is “dangerous” precedent that essentially allows trial courts free rein to punish misconduct. “The absence of a causation requirement pries open the door to an almost boundless view of monetary awards under inherent authority,” the brief said. “The 9th Circuit majority took a step in that direction, implying that lost settlement value might justify a high sanctions amount. But going beyond fees would be the equivalent of transforming an inherent powers sanctions award into a tort remedy, creating a host of proof and due process problems.”