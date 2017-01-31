The American Civil Liberties Union and other civil rights groups challenging the Trump administration’s suspension of immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries won a litigation rout this weekend, when five federal judges sided with detainees who sued the administration.

The judges’ orders varied in their scope and specifics. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn barred the deportation of any travelers detained under the new policy. Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston ruled that the government could not detain travelers who would otherwise have been allowed to enter the country. Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles ordered the government to bring back to the United States an Iranian national who was deported under the new policy. But all five of the decisions conclude, implicitly or on their face, that immigrants and visitors to the U.S. are likely to succeed in their claims that the Trump administration policy violated their constitutional and statutory rights.

Five judges, five determinations that the Trump policy is probably unconstitutional, illegal under the Immigration and Nationality Act or both. (Those findings are, of course, aside from the reported decision by the acting U.S. attorney general, an Obama holdover, not to defend the Trump policy.) That’s an extraordinary start for the refugee and immigrant rights advocates challenging the temporary bar on travelers and immigrants holding passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, especially considering the deference courts traditionally give to the executive branch to decide who comes into the U.S.

In a way, however, this weekend’s litigation was the easy part of the battle for those who want to see the Trump administration policy struck down in its entirety. The plaintiffs in these first-round cases were air travelers detained (or, in at least one case, immediately deported) when they arrived on U.S. soil. The suits filed on their behalf sought to allow them to enter (or re-enter) the U.S., citing constitutional rights that cover everyone in the United States, as well as statutory rights under the Immigration Act to seek asylum if they are in danger in their native countries.

It’s much less clear that immigrants, refugees and travelers who have legal entry documents but can’t get to the U.S. – those stranded abroad under the new policy – can assert the constitutional and statutory rights that detainees relied upon in this weekend’s litigation. When the U.S. Supreme Court found in 2004’s Rasul v. Bush and 2007’s Boumediene v. Bush that foreign nationals held prisoner at Guantanamo Bay could sue over their detention, it premised its holdings on U.S. control of the naval base in Guantanamo. That reasoning obviously would not apply for people stuck in Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen under the temporary Trump administration immigration ban.

“By and large, people abroad don’t have constitutional rights unless they are U.S. citizens or lawful residents,” said Peter Margulies, a law professor at Roger Williams who specializes in national security issues. (The Supreme Court, as Margulies pointed out, is considering this term whether a Mexican boy fatally shot just over the Mexican border has 4th Amendment rights even though the agents who shot him were standing on U.S. soil; the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that the boy was not covered by the U.S. Constitution.) Margulies is skeptical that foreign nationals excluded from the U.S. will be able to show they have a right to challenge to the Trump policy.

So what about the detainees who sued this weekend to obtain their release? Why can’t they press on with their cases to a final determination on the merits of their claim that the Trump immigration policy is unconstitutional? Their problem, according to law professor Steve Vladeck of the University of Texas, is mootness. The detainees brought habeas claims for their release from custody. Once they’ve been released – as dozens have as of Monday – their cases are over. (Vladeck went deep on this argument at the Just Security blog, where he is co-editor-in-chief.)

Even ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt, who argued and won the first detainee case, before Brooklyn federal Judge Donnelly on Saturday night, agreed that the habeas class action filed in Brooklyn “could end up being moot” unless the U.S. government refuses to release all of the travelers detained under the new policy. (ACLU co-counsel from the Yale Law School Immigration Legal Services Clinic are less concerned about mootness. Spokesperson Clare Kane said in response to my question that the Brooklyn habeas case, a class action on behalf of detainees nationwide, remains live, though she added that the complaint may be amended.)

Here’s the important point, though: The ACLU is already working on a new complaint to challenge the immigration policy, and this one will be fashioned to assure that plaintiffs have standing and a cause of action. “It’s coming in the very, very near future,” Gelernt told me Monday afternoon.

Gelernt declined to provide specifics about the prospective new case, though he disputed the idea that foreign nationals have no constitutional rights outside of U.S. borders. “That myth is wrong,” he said. Vladeck, the Texas law prof, said a viable plaintiff could be a U.S. resident who is a citizen of one of the seven countries targeted in the new policy. “An Iraqi refugee living lawfully in the U.S. – he has a good claim that he can’t leave the country now,” Vladeck said.

I should point out that the ACLU is not the only group suing over the Trump immigration policy. On Monday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a complaint in federal court in Virginia on behalf of prominent Islamic U.S. citizens and anonymous Syrian, Sudanese and Yemeni Muslims living in the U.S. and allegedly affected by the new policy. State attorneys general may have different standing arguments. So too would businesses with claims that employees from the targeted countries have been illegally excluded from entry.

The ACLU’s Gelernt said his group is braced for a fight over plaintiffs’ right to sue. “I’m not going to tell you this will be easy litigation,” he said. “It’s going to be a protracted battle.”