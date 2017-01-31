The people most obviously affected by the immigration, travel and refugee policy adopted this weekend by the Trump administration are those who want to leave their own countries – or, in the case of refugees, the countries where they are marooned - and come to the United States. But as I explained in a post yesterday, unless foreign nationals have already made it to the U.S., like those who brought habeas corpus suits over the weekend to be released from detention, their right to sue in U.S. courts is quite constrained. In general, the U.S. Constitution confers due process and equal protection rights on everyone within the borders of this country – but off U.S. soil, the constitution covers only U.S. citizens and legal residents.

The attorney general of Washington State, Robert Ferguson, seems to be well aware of the potential pitfalls of a suit asserting claims based on violations of the constitutional (or statutory) rights of foreign nationals outside of the U.S. That’s why the complaint and injunction motion he filed yesterday in federal court in Seattle is so well-framed. Ferguson depicts his challenge to the Trump policy not as a fight on behalf of the Iranians, Iraqis, Libyans, Somalis, Sudanese, Syrians and Yemenis shut out of the United States but primarily as a battle for Washington State residents, businesses and universities.

The framing increases the likelihood that U.S. District Judge James Robart of Seattle will reach a ruling on the merits of the state’s request for a temporary restraining order to block enforcement on the temporary ban of travelers and refugees. It is also politically shrewd.

The AG’s filings don’t skimp on the alleged humanitarian costs of the Trump policy, which bars entry into the United States from the seven Muslim-majority countries; suspends refugee resettlement for 120 days and indefinitely excludes refugees from Syria. It also, however, argues that Washington State residents and businesses are the (presumably unintended) victims of the Trump policy. Jeopardized businesses and lost tax revenue generally tends to galvanize a different segment of the public than civil rights arguments. The Washington AG’s filings embrace both perspectives.

In a nutshell, the AG contends the Trump policy violates the constitutional protections for due process, equal protection and religious freedom for thousands of non-U.S. citizens who already live and work in Washington State and are afraid they won’t be allowed back into the country if they leave. Hundreds of them are students at state universities. Thousands more are part of the state economy. Businesses owned by refugees and immigrants employ a total of 140,000 people in Washington, according to the restraining order brief, and thousands of immigrants and refugees are employees at Washington-based companies like Expedia, Amazon, Starbucks and Microsoft - 5,000 visa-holders work at Microsoft alone, and at least 76 of them are from the affected countries.

The AG’s filings assert that the state’s thriving tech sector will suffer irreparable harm if it cannot recruit highly skilled tech employees from abroad. In affidavits backing the restraining order request, Expedia and Amazon said they need their employees to be free to travel across borders. “As a result of the (Trump) executive order, such employees may be banned from reentering the United States if they travel overseas,” the TRO motion said. “The executive order will affect these companies’ ability to recruit and retain talented workers, to the detriment of Washington’s economy and tax base.”

The Trump administration has repeatedly said the immigration and refugee policy is meant to make the country more secure from the threat of terrorism. The Washington AG’s complaint reminds the country that its choices are more complicated than security versus human rights.

Judge Robart has scheduled a hearing on the AG’s TRO for Friday.