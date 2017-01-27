One of the important changes in federal class action rules under consideration by the Advisory Committee on the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure is requiring objectors to obtain court approval when they agree to drop objections in exchange for a payment from class counsel. The goal of the rule change is to deter what the class action subcommittee calls “bad faith” objectors – those whose primary motive is not to improve recovery for class members but to extort money from plaintiffs' lawyers who are eager to wrap up class actions, in part to get their own fees.

Not all class action objectors operate in bad faith, though – a truism that’s too easy to forget if you watch the frequent battles between class counsel and objectors’ lawyers. Objectors have a legitimate (and occasionally critical) role in class action litigation. When class counsel and defendants ask judges to approve their settlements, they become allies, not adversaries. Judges bear the burden of evaluating proposed class settlements on behalf of class members. Good-faith objectors help judges by highlighting settlement flaws and forcing class counsel and defendants to justify their compromises.

Our system assumes that the best route to justice is through the adversary process. Objectors restore adversity to the scrutiny of class action settlements.

When objectors force changes that benefit the class, they are entitled to be paid. Last week, as U.S. District Judge Anita Brody of Philadelphia ordered implementation of a $1 billion settlement between the National Football League and former players who sued the league over brain trauma, MoloLamken and Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller asked Judge Brody to award them $20 million in fees for their work on behalf of objectors to the initial settlement.

According to the firms, their challenges to proposed deals between the NFL and class counsel led to no less than $100 million in additional recovery for the class, including additional compensation for players who played in overseas leagues, baseline testing for all retired players and an uncapped fund to help needy retirees appeal adverse claims determinations. There were dozens of objectors in the long-running NFL multidistrict litigation, but MoloLamken and Hangley Aronchick said they organized and led opposition to the settlement both in the district court and at the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The firms said they put about 6,300 hours – about $4 million of time - into the case.

MoloLamken and Hangley Aronchick proposed that their fees come from the $112.5 million likely to be requested by class counsel. The NFL has already agreed to put $112.5 million into a fund dedicated to legal fees and has said it will not oppose a fee request by class counsel of $112.5 million or less. The objectors’ firms said that, alternatively, Judge Brody could order the NFL or class counsel to pay additional fees to them.

Lead class counsel Christopher Seeger of Seeger Weiss and Sol Weiss of Anapol Weiss responded this week to the objectors’ fee petition. Their argument: It’s too soon to talk about fees for the objectors’ lawyers, considering that lawyers for the class haven’t even submitted their own fee request. The filing asked Judge Brody to dismiss the objectors’ fee request and allow MoloLamken and Hangley Aronchick to refile their brief after class counsel have requested a fee.

In a followup to the class brief, objectors’ lawyer Steven Molo told the judge that he and class lawyer Chris Seeger have been in touch. “It is our sincere hope that any issue regarding fees can be resolved amicably and (we) commit that we are willing to work to that end,” Molo’s letter said.

I talked to Molo Friday about why he filed the objectors’ fee petition when he did. He said he and co-counsel saw no reason to wait. “The case was ripe,” he said. “There was no point in not filing it.” Molo said he had expected class counsel to file their fee request quickly, given that Seeger asked lawyers for information months ago. “I have tremendous respect for what class counsel were able to accomplish,” Molo said. “This is not a question of us getting paid and class counsel not getting paid.” (Seeger did not respond to my email requesting comment.)

Molo, an experienced negotiator, said he still hopes to be able to make a deal on fees without Judge Brody’s help. “I don’t think this is something that should have to require the court’s attention,” he told me. “Reasonable minds can reach an agreement.”