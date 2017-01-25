Every day seems to bring new troubles for Qualcomm, the chip maker accused last week by Apple and the Federal Trade Commission of abusing its monopoly on a key broadband processor used in cellphones and tablets. Wednesday’s headache: an antitrust class action by consumers who bought devices containing the Qualcomm processors.

The complaint, filed in federal court in San Francisco by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, says a class of potentially millions of consumers overpaid for devices because Qualcomm’s market domination forced manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung to pay inflated prices for essential Qualcomm technology. The manufacturers, in turn, passed the overcharges along to purchasers of the devices, according to the complaint.

That sort of damages claim by indirect purchasers – as end-use consumers are known in antitrust parlance – was squelched by the U.S. Supreme Court back in 1977 in Illinois Brick v. Illinois. In Illinois Brick the justices said that consumers at the end of a supply chain tainted by monopolistic overcharging can’t bring federal antitrust claims against the monopolist because (to oversimplify) it’s too hard to figure out what portion of the final cost of the product is attributable to antitrust violations.

So how do Qualcomm purchasers plan to get around Illinois Brick?

By taking advantage of California’s Cartwright Act, which allows indirect purchasers to recover money damages. If you look at the complaint against Qualcomm, you’ll see that it asserts only a claim for injunctive relief under the federal Sherman Act. The suit asks for treble damages under California state law, which is similar to laws in two dozen other states that allow consumers to recover for monopoly-generated overcharges. According to Jeff Friedman, one of the plaintiffs' lawyers leading the Qualcomm case, mainstream economic theory holds that manufacturers pass overcharges down the supply line so consumers end up bearing almost the entire brunt of illegal costs. The Qualcomm complaint asserts that “the entire overcharge for the cellular devices was passed on to the members of the proposed class.”

Friedman pointed in an email to several antitrust class actions in which consumers have obtained damages despite Illinois Brick, including suits over optical disk drives, lithium ion batteries and milk. In the vast antitrust litigation against the illegal cartel that inflated the cost of liquid crystal display screens, indirect purchasers who bought televisions, computers and other products recovered more than $1 billion after U.S. District Judge Susan Illston of San Francisco refused to dismiss their claims under Illinois Brick.

Even in antitrust litigation over dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, defendants agreed to pay more than $200 million to end-use consumers – and that was after U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton of Oakland dismissed indirect purchaser claims. (An appeals was under way when the case settled.) Plaintiffs' lawyer Steve Berman said in an email that Judge Hamilton’s dismissal ruling was an outlier.

As Hagens Berman tells it, there only one catch for consumers who bought phones and tablets with allegedly overpriced Qualcomm processors: Only those who live in states with antitrust statutes like California’s Cartwright Act, known as “repealer laws,” can recover damages in the class action. “No repealer, no recovery,” Berman said, although Friedman added that the firm persuaded a federal judge in at least one case that a state repealer law should apply nationwide.

I left a phone message requesting comment on the consumer suit with a Qualcomm representative but didn’t hear back. The company has previously denied allegations by Apple and the FTC, insisting that it did not abuse the standard-setting process to overcharge for its technology.