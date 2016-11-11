At about 9:20 Thursday night, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted a message to his 14.5 million Twitter followers. “Just had a very open and successful presidential election,” he wrote. “Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!” Trump’s tweet received more than 233,000 likes and retweets.

The president-elect, who was apparently reacting to a second night of mostly peaceful protests of his victory in cities across the country, reversed himself in an early-morning tweet on Friday. “Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country,” it said. “We will all come together and be proud!”

I’d like to believe someone gave the president-elect a late-night tutorial on the First Amendment, but already know from the long campaign that the First Amendment is not the incoming president’s favorite part of the Bill of Rights. As a candidate, he said libel laws are too restrictive and he hopes to make it easier for those who believe they have been maligned by news organizations to sue. He frequently railed against reporters assigned to cover his campaign, calling on supporters at his rallies to jeer the media. He also demanded the ejection of protesters at campaign rallies, sometimes in violent terms.

Trump is not a candidate any more. He is soon to be the leader of this country. And his instinctive reaction to organized criticism is to call it “unfair” and “incited by the media.” The president-elect did not say police should shut down protests of his election. His second tweet, however, suggests that even his advisers were concerned about the tone of the original. In the context of Trump’s campaign, that first tweet contained catchphrases that have inspired the president-elect’s most unsavory supporters.

Our Constitution assumes that a diversity of opinion – and the right to express disagreement with those in power – is fundamental to democracy. The First Amendment is profound in its simplicity: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

The American experiment rests on those 45 words. If you need reminding, take a look at the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1949 decision in Terminiello v. City of Chicago. (I’m indebted to my Reuters colleague Jon Stempel for bringing the opinion to my attention.) Arthur Terminiello, a suspended priest and rabid anti-communist, muscled through a crowd of protesters to deliver a speech to several hundred supporters in a Chicago auditorium in the 1940s. His speech, which Justice Robert Jackson quoted at length in a dissent, denounced “Zionist Jews,” Communists, Russians and members of the federal government whom Terminiello accused of plotting to starve pregnant women and babies in Germany.

Incited by his words, the crowd inside the auditorium clashed violently with the protesters outside. Terminiello was charged and convicted of the misdemeanor offense of breaching the peace. He argued at the Supreme Court that the Chicago ordinance violated his free speech rights. The Supreme Court agreed. “A function of free speech under our system of government is to invite dispute,” wrote Justice William Douglas. “It may indeed best serve its high purpose when it induces a condition of unrest, creates dissatisfaction with conditions as they are, or even stirs people to anger. Speech is often provocative and challenging. It may strike at prejudices and preconceptions and have profound unsettling effects as it presses for acceptance of an idea. That is why freedom of speech, though not absolute, is nevertheless protected against censorship or punishment.”

Justice Jackson, who dissented because he worried the court was interfering with local governments’ ability to police riots, was still more eloquent. “I would not be understood as suggesting that the United States can or should meet this dilemma by suppression of free, open and public speaking on the part of any group or ideology,” he wrote. “Suppression has never been a successful permanent policy; any surface serenity that it creates is a false security, while conspiratorial forces go underground. My confidence in American institutions and in the sound sense of the American people is such that if with a stroke of the pen I could silence every fascist and communist speaker, I would not do it.”

I don’t think President-elect Trump would say the same. The First Amendment and decades of Supreme Court precedent tell dissenters to rise up and speak out. Donald Trump seemed to tell them Thursday on Twitter to go away and be quiet.

The president-elect is not a lawyer. He was not schooled to uphold the Constitution and the body of law that has grown from it. Nor was he trained in the adversary system, which operates on the premise that truth comes from aggressive – but orderly – challenges to what your opponent says.

Lawyers are uniquely qualified to be peacemakers and educators in the turbulent times ahead. Defend protesters’ right to speak their minds, not in court but to your friends and family. Explain why the Constitution embraces dissent instead of squelching it. Remind those who want to silence criticism that the American way is to encourage it.

Justice Jackson’s dissent in that 1949 case quoted Adolf Hitler’s propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels. The Nazis, Goebbels said, rose to power using the means of democracy, speaking out against the Weimar Republic. That ended once the Nazis were in charge. “We have declared openly that we used democratic methods only in order to gain the power and that, after assuming the power, we would deny to our adversaries without any consideration the means which were granted to us in times of (our) opposition,” Goebbels wrote.

Democracy is stupid enough to furnish its opponents with the weapons to destroy it, Justice Jackson said. Our Constitution is the strongest defense we have. Don’t let anyone forget it.