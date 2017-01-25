The Huffington Post reported Tuesday that the Trump administration has instructed officials at the Environmental Protection Agency not to issue press releases, post on social media or update blogs until further notice. Buzzfeed reported that a similar directive was issued to researchers at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Associated Press subsequently confirmed that EPA officials have been barred from updating social media posts by the agency. Reuters reporting did not address the alleged gag orders, so I can’t confirm the HuffPo, Buzzfeed and AP reports.

But accounts of the new administration’s attempt to control the flow of information from the executive branch piqued my interest enough to send me to Heidi Kitrosser, a law professor at the University of Minnesota who specializes in the intersection of the U.S. Constitution and federal government secrecy. I asked the professor whether the First Amendment allows the government to bar employees from speaking.

The answer, in a word, is yes, although there are some loopholes, Kitrosser said. In 2006, the U.S. Supreme Court considered an anti-retaliation case brought by Richard Ceballos, a longtime assistant district attorney in Los Angeles who claimed the D.A.’s office denied him a promotion after he wrote a memo, spoke out to supervisors and even testified as a defense witness about inaccuracies in an affidavit investigators submitted to obtain a search warrant. The Supreme Court acknowledged that public employees don’t surrender all of their constitutional rights when they enter public service, but it agreed with the L.A. district attorney’s office that Ceballos’ memo about the troublesome affidavit was not protected by the First Amendment.

“We hold that when public employees make statements pursuant to their official duties, the employees are not speaking as citizens for First Amendment purposes, and the Constitution does not insulate their communications from employer discipline,” Justice Anthony Kennedy said in the Garcetti v. Ceballos opinion. “Restricting speech that owes its existence to a public employee’s professional responsibilities does not infringe any liberties the employee might have enjoyed as a private citizen. It simply reflects the exercise of employer control over what the employer itself has commissioned or created.”

The Garcetti opinion would make it very tough for EPA or USDA officials to defy a presidential instruction not to speak publicly about the agency’s work without risking their jobs. “The Supreme Court said that in most cases, government agencies can tell employees what they may and may not say,” Kitrosser told me.

In a dissent from the Garcetti majority, Justice David Souter said he hoped the court’s ruling did not “imperil First Amendment protection of academic freedom in public colleges and universities,” pointing out that professors have an obligation to share the results of their research. Minnesota law prof Kitrosser said it’s possible that the Souter loophole for academics could apply as well to federal government researchers. That argument, she said, is supported by the Supreme Court’s 2001 decision in Legal Services Corp v. Velazquez, in which Justice Kennedy said the federal government cannot restrict federally funded lawyers for indigent civil clients from challenging welfare laws.

Just as such a restriction was held to compromise the essential duty of a lawyer, Kitrosser said, a restriction barring scientists from sharing the results of their research could be considered a violation of the scientists’ First Amendment rights.

Of course, a long-shot legal theory isn’t much help right now to supposedly muzzled government scientists. Kitrosser said history may provide a more immediate response. President George W. Bush, as she has frequently written, tried to centralize the flow of information – and particularly information about climate change – from executive branch agencies. In 2006, the New York Times reported that a 23-year-old political appointee at NASA was attempting to restrict senior scientists from disclosing their research. After a public outcry that included a congressional investigation, the space agency changed its policy.

“Bad press and public pressure help,” said Kitrosser. “The main thing right now is screaming.”