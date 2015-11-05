OTG Experience LLC, an operator of restaurants at major U.S. airports, has hired banks for an initial public offering (IPO) which it hopes will value it at more than $2 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

OTG is working with Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX on the potential IPO, which could raise between $300 and $400 million, the people said this week.

The sources asked not to be identified because the IPO preparations are confidential. OTG and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

New York-based OTG works with chefs to develop dining concepts in airports such as Newark Liberty International, John F. Kennedy International and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. It has over 300 restaurant and retail locations in 11 airports across North America. It partners with celebrity chefs Mario Carbone, Andrew Carmellini and Michael White.

OTG's concepts include Bisoux, Jet Rock Bar and Grill, and Cibo Bistro and Wine Bar. In some of its restaurants, OTG offers iPads that allow customers to order and access flight information.

The company is led by its founder Rick Blatstein.

(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)