Activist hedge fund Engaged Capital LLC reported a 14.1 percent stake in Outerwall Inc OUTR.O, sending the Redbox video rental kiosks operator's shares up 5.4 percent in premarket trading.

Engaged Capital, which reported the stake as of Feb. 1, said it had bought Outerwall shares based on the belief that they "were undervalued and represented an attractive investment opportunity." (1.usa.gov/1TO09mH)

Engaged Capital, led by Glenn Welling, said it intends to review its investment in Outerwall on a "continuing basis."

The Bellevue, Washington-based company, earlier known as Coinstar, generates most of its revenue from the Redbox kiosk business it acquired in 2008, which offers movie and videogame discs for rental.

Engaged Capital is urging revamps including pursuing a sale to private equity suitors, Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

An Outerwall spokeswoman declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

Outerwall has spurned at least three buyout firms seeking to take it private in the past two years, Bloomberg reported.

The company's shares were trading at $28.50 in premarket trading.

