FRANKFURT Finnish stainless steelmaker Outokumpu (OUT1V.HE) is likely to get only 600-700 million euros ($800-$930 million) in the sale of its high-performance alloy unit VDM, less than initially planned, three people familiar with the deal told Reuters.

Private equity investors such as Lindsay Goldberg, KPS Capital and Triton are among groups likely to hand in offers by a September deadline, the people said. It is unclear whether Apollo and Star Capital will also be among the bidders, they added.

But Outokumpu's initial price expectation of 1 billion euros is unlikely to be met, two of the sources said.

"The original business plan has an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) target of 90 million, but due to the weak development of the sector that will not be achieved", one of the sources said, adding that the weaker earnings were weighing on the valuation of the asset.

Outokumpu is struggling to turn a profit from its 2012 acquisition of ThyssenKrupp's unit Inoxum, which made it the world's No. 1 stainless steel maker.

Analysts have said that Outokumpu may have overpaid for Inoxum, particularly since it was forced to agree to sell its highly efficient Terni mill in Italy to appease regulators.

As negotiations on Terni drag on, the VDM sale may be a first step of easing Outokumpu's strained financial position.

Outokumpu announced in May that it may sell VDM, which was created as Vereinigte Deutsche Metallwerke in 1930 by a merger of two German metal groups. In 1988, it was bought by Krupp, the steelmaker that eventually merged with Thyssen.

Outokumpu VDM has about 2,000 employees and offers metal products such as nickel alloys, titanium alloys or special stainless steels, which are used n highly corrosive environments among other in the chemical processing, oil and gas or the energy sector.

An Outokumpu spokesman said: "The strategic review is ongoing, and by the end of the year we will make decisions."

Investment bank Perella Weinberg, which is managing the sale, as well as the private equity groups, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)