BHP starts process to sell its Cerro Colorado copper mine
SYDNEY BHP Billiton said on Wednesday it has started a sales process to potentially divest its Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile, one of its smaller operations in South America.
SYDNEY Australian online money transfer company OzForex Group Ltd (OFX.AX) said it will grant exclusive due diligence to larger U.S. rival Western Union Co (WU.N) following its indicative takeover offer worth up to A$888 million ($644 million).
In a statement on Thursday, OzForex said its board decided that it was in the interests of shareholders to allow Western Union to conduct due diligence.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese)
SYDNEY BHP Billiton said on Wednesday it has started a sales process to potentially divest its Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile, one of its smaller operations in South America.
SAO PAULO Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp wants to implement a system to alternate command at Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA with fellow controlling shareholder Ternium SA, a senior executive said on Tuesday.