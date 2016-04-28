SYDNEY A century after an American founded Australia's biggest underwear brand Bonds, the label is set to return to U.S. ownership after its parent company accepted a A$1.1 billion ($836 million) buyout by clothesmaker HanesBrands Inc (HBI.N).

Sydney-listed Pacific Brands Ltd PBG.AX said on Thursday it agreed to an all-cash takeover by North Carolina-based HanesBrands.

The offer, at a 22 percent premium to Pacific Brands' last closing price, came after the Australian company underwent an overhaul by moving its manufacturing to China and reshuffling its portfolio of products.

"After a number of years of very hard work restructuring the business and getting it into good shape... a very high quality company has recognized all that and said 'we'd like to talk to you'," Pacific Brands' Chairman Peter Bush told Reuters.

Following a period of losses and weak profits as well as political pressure over plans to stop manufacturing in Australia, Melbourne-based Pacific Brands posted its highest interim net profit since 2012 in February. Before the HanesBrands announcement, its shares had tripled since mid-2015.

On Thursday, the shares rose another 24 percent to A$1.17, their highest intraday level since 2010 and higher than HanesBrands' A$1.15 offer price, a sign investors believe Pacific Brands may receive a counter-offer.

In a separate statement, HanesBrands said the buyout, its sixth in three years, would add Australia and New Zealand to the countries where it has the biggest or second-biggest share of the underwear market.

Bonds, started in Australia as a women's hosiery importer by U.S. businessman George Allan Bond in 1915, is Australia's biggest selling brand of men's underwear, women's underwear, children's underwear, babywear and socks.

Pacific Brands' Bush declined to comment on the new owner's plans but noted that HanesBrands owns manufacturing facilities in China due to which "there's some very good synergies".

HanesBrands was advised by Goldman Sachs & Co. It was not immediately clear who advised Pacific Brands.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)