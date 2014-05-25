ISLAMABAD Two small bomb explosions hit the heart of the Pakistani capital in the early hours of Saturday, killing a security guard and wounding two people.

The guard was killed when a small blast went off at a popular complex of shops in Islamabad, police said.

Shortly afterward, another small blast in a different shopping centre destroyed a car but no one was injured, police said.

The blasts came after a week when Pakistani military jets pounded suspected militant hideouts. Ground troops also moved into a small portion of North Waziristan, an area on the Afghan border considered the main stronghold of Taliban forces.

Islamabad has been relatively peaceful in recent years, but in the past few months it has been hit by an attack on the district court and a bombing at a vegetable market that killed 22 and wounded scores of others.

(Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Alison Williams)