Young female boxers practice their jabs, hooks and upper cuts during a training session at the Pak Shaheen Boxing club in the Lyari ward of the city with the hope of becoming national and international stars.

For the past six months the girls, aged 8 to 17 years old, have been training after school at the club and have been knocking down social barriers in the Muslim nation.

Younis Qambrani, the coach who founded the club in 1992, said the growth of the boxing for both men and women in Pakistan has been hampered by a lack of equipment and adequate facilities.

"Our country's progress, and our girls' progress, lies in getting equal opportunities, so that they can move forward shoulder-to-shoulder with men," he explained. "So, my wish was that girls should come out in the open."

Small numbers of women boxers have been training in Pakistan and a group competed in the South Asian Games last year.