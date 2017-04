Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Ron Prosor attends the U.N. Security Council during a meeting to discuss the situation in the Middle East at the U.N. headquarters in New York, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

UNITED NATIONS Israel's U.N. Ambassador Ron Prosor said on Sunday there was no kidnapped Israeli soldier, dismissing a televised announcement in the Gaza Strip from Hamas's armed wing that it had captured an Israeli soldier during the fighting in Shejaia.

"There's no kidnapped Israeli soldier and those rumors are untrue," Prosor told reporters at the United Nations as the Security Council held an emergency meeting on the escalating crisis between Israel and Palestinians.

