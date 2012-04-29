Walking their dogs keeps elderly active
(Reuters Health) - Senior citizens who live with dogs appear to meet internationally recognized exercise goals just by walking them, a new study suggests.
Pall Corp said on Sunday it agreed to sell some of its blood collection, filtration and processing product lines to Haemonetics Corp for about $550 million.
Under terms of the agreement, about $535 million will be paid upon closing at the start of Pall's fiscal year 2013.
Pall, based in Port Washington, New York, on Long Island, said it expects to record an after-tax gain of $230 million to $240 million, or $1.95 to $2.04 per share, as a result.
The transaction will involve the transfer of manufacturing facilities in Covina, California; Tijuana, Mexico; Ascoli, Italy; and a portion of Pall's operations in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.
(Reporting By Steve James; Editing by Leslie Adler)
(Reuters Health) - Senior citizens who live with dogs appear to meet internationally recognized exercise goals just by walking them, a new study suggests.
NEW YORK Four Tanzanian children with albinism who lost limbs, fingers, and teeth in superstition-driven attacks made their way home this week after receiving prosthetics - and a dose of confidence - in the United States.