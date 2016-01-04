From fear of water to gold medal, Bosnian swimmer beats the odds
SARAJEVO Six-year-old Bosnian Ismail Zulfic was born without arms and with a foot deformity and overcame his fear of the water to win a gold medal at a regional swimming competition.
The Palm Springs International Film Festival kicked off the celebrity events calendar at the weekend, with many of the expected main players in the awards season gracing the red carpet on Saturday.
Eleven awards were given out during the annual event, with the winners announced beforehand - a relief for some.
"Oh ... it's a relief," Cate Blanchett, who won the Desert Palm Achievement Award for an Actress, said. "You don't get asked questions 'what will you do if you lose?'
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.