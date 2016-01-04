From fear of water to gold medal, Bosnian swimmer beats the odds
SARAJEVO Six-year-old Bosnian Ismail Zulfic was born without arms and with a foot deformity and overcame his fear of the water to win a gold medal at a regional swimming competition.
Johnny Depp, Matt Damon and Cate Blanchett were among a host of Hollywood stars honored at the Palm Springs International Film Festival at the weekend.
Eleven awards were given out at the 27th edition of the annual awards -- the first celebrity event of the year.
Oscar winner Blanchett picked up the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress while her "Carol" co-star Rooney Mara took the Spotlight Award (Actress) for her role in the movie.
"Pirates of the Caribbean" star Depp won the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor while Damon took the Chairman's Award.
The cast of "The Big Short", which includes Christian Bale, Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling, won the Ensemble Performance Award.
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.