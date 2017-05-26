Linde to terminate ADRs due to Praxair merger
FRANKFURT German industrial gases group Linde will terminate its American depository receipt program on Sept. 29 due to its planned $74 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair , it said on Friday.
LONDON Sainsbury's (SBRY.L), Britain's second largest supermarket group, is in the early stages of examining a takeover bid for tobacco distributor Palmer & Harvey, Sky News reported.
It cited unspecified sources as saying that while Sainsbury's was exploring a bid there was no certainty it would proceed with an offer.
A spokeswoman for Sainsbury's declined to comment, while nobody was immediately available for comment at Palmer & Harvey.
Palmer & Harvey is a major distributor of tobacco products to Tesco (TSCO.L), Britain's biggest retailer which in January agreed a 3.7 billion pound ($4.8 billion) takeover of wholesaler Booker (BOK.L).
Last year Sainsbury's acquired Argos-owner Home Retail for 1.1 billion pounds.
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)
FRANKFURT German industrial gases group Linde will terminate its American depository receipt program on Sept. 29 due to its planned $74 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair , it said on Friday.
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY Chinese-owned Alinta Energy and a private Australian firm are among the companies vying to buy a coal-fired power plant in Australia from France's Engie SA , a sale that could bring in $1 billion, people familiar with the process said.