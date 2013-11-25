Mark McLaughlin, president and chief executive officer of Palo Alto Networks speaks during an interview in New York, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Security software maker Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue jumped 49 percent as subscriptions rose, sending its shares up 8 percent in extended trading.

The company's net loss increased to $7.9 million, or 11 cents per share, in the first quarter ended October 31, from $3.5 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned 8 cents per share

Revenue rose to $128.2 million from $85.9 million.

Palo Alto Networks sells firewalls that prevent data breaches and block malware and viruses.

(Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)