HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - It's time Japan's reformers tackled the buyout bullies. For all Tokyo has done to make firms better run and more profitable, minority investors remain vulnerable to mistreatment.

In principle, it's heartening to see Japanese blue chips either buy up, or sell out of, listed units that they already control. These parent-child setups, which are common in the Tokyo market, invite conflicts of interest.

Reality can be a bit murkier. For example, last month Panasonic, the electronics giant, offered to buy the remaining 45.5 percent of house builder PanaHome. The all-stock deal was worth about 58.4 billion yen ($515 million) as of Monday's close.

Procedurally, everyone did the right thing here. Both sides engaged banks to consider valuation, and the target set up an independent special committee to deal with the parent. The duo say the resulting exchange ratio, at 0.8 Panasonic shares for one PanaHome share, is "appropriate" and "proper".

But outsiders are hopping mad. That's because the valuations seem to ignore the target's 112 billion yen of net cash. Strip that out, Credit Suisse analysts note, and the deal is worth just 5.6 times forward earnings. Analyst Jon Foster of Smartkarma argues some of the supposedly comparable firms used in this valuation are "random and inappropriate".

This would matter less if the bar for success were higher. But Panasonic only requires two-thirds approval to move forward. Management only needs the support of a few sympathetic shareholders and passive-fund managers to carry the day, even if other investors kick up a fuss. Other firms have courted controversy with similar deals – last year, for example, proxy adviser ISS opposed Toyota's buyout of rival Daihatsu, arguing it was disadvantageous to minority investors.

A blizzard of reforms in recent years has improved corporate governance, shareholder returns and investor stewardship, but while progress has been real, it has also been uneven. It is odd that takeover thresholds have yet to be addressed.

Imposing higher hurdles would be a helpful next step. In Hong Kong a 10 percent bloc of voting minority investors can veto deals involving related parties. A similar set up in Japan would help the weak stand up to bullies.

