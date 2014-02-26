TOKYO Shares in Panasonic Corp jumped more than 6 percent to a three-week high of 1,271 yen on Wednesday after the Nikkei newspaper said the firm is inviting a number of Japanese suppliers to join it in investing in a U.S. car battery plant it plans to build with Tesla Motor Inc.

The newspaper said the investment for the new plant was expected to reach more than 100 billion yen ($979 million).

Panasonic was the second-most traded stock on the main board.

($1 = 102.1800 Japanese yen)

