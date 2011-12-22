MELBOURNE Australian paper manufacturer PaperlinX PPX.AX said it received an incomplete and conditional proposal from an unnamed private equity firm for its business, while it predicted a loss for the first half as European markets weakened.

PaperlinX said was assessing the proposal, as well as a number of other proposals to acquire part of its business.

"The board of PaperlinX has not yet formed a view with respect to any of the proposals and the company will provide an update in due course," the company said in a statement.

PaperlinX said it now expected to report a first-half loss of A$26 million ($26 million) as trading and general economic conditions have continued to deteriorate, particularly in key European markets.

The company said it was in compliance with all its banking covenants, while compliance at December 31 would depend on the size of an impairment charge for goodwill on the European operations and future trading performance.

PaperlinX shares closed at A$0.081 on Thursday, giving a market capitalization of just A$50 million. The shares touched a high of A$0.54 in January, but used to trade in the A$3-A$4 range before the 2008 financial crisis hit markets.

UBS has been appointed as adviser.

($1 = 0.9870 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Lincoln Feast)