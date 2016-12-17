Hopes rise for safe birth by Japan's probably pregnant panda
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.
WELLINGTON New Zealand issued an official tsunami warning on Saturday following an earthquake off Papua New Guinea initially measured with a magnitude of 8.0 by the U.S. Geological Survey.
We’re continuing to assess the situation ...at this stage we are advising New Zealanders to stay off the beaches, stay out of the water, not to go sightseeing and to listen to the radio and TV," a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management said.
"At this stage the warning’s been issued from the whole of NZ,” she said.
(Reporting by Charoltte Greenfield; editing by Jason Neely)
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.
BONN, Germany Fiji, due to lead global talks on climate change, said on Thursday that rising sea levels threaten New York and Miami and urged U.S. President Donald Trump to "stay in the canoe" alongside other nations in the fight against global warming.