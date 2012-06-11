Verizon plans to cut 2,000 jobs at Yahoo, AOL: source
Verizon Communications Inc is expected to cut about 2,000 jobs when it completes its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core assets next week, a person briefed on the matter said.
Private equity funds Apax Partners and JMI Equity agreed to buy Paradigm Ltd, a software vendor focused on oil and gas exploration, for about $1 billion in cash.
Paradigm, which has over 700 customers, helps engineers to make drilling and production decisions by analyzing seismic data.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore)
PARIS French cosmetics and luxury goods group L'Oreal has started talks with Brazilian make-up company Natura Cosmeticos over selling its Body Shop business, L'Oreal said on Friday.