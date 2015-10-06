Eerie model of Picasso's corpse lies in Spanish birthplace
MALAGA, Spain A life-size model of the corpse of Pablo Picasso lies on a plinth in his home city of Malaga, eyes closed, hands folded.
PARIS - Models at the Valentino show strutted down the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week to the sound of beating drums in the Italian fashion house's 2016 Spring/Summer African-themed collection that took a journey back to the beginning of time.
Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative directors at Valentino, featured slit skirts in black, brown and red, plenty of fringe, beading, tie-dyed loose-fitting pants and long, flowing dresses.
Paris Fashion Week ends on Oct. 7.
MALAGA, Spain A life-size model of the corpse of Pablo Picasso lies on a plinth in his home city of Malaga, eyes closed, hands folded.
LOS ANGELES Miley Cyrus says she is steering away from marijuana, alcohol and nipple pasties and rolling out a new sound that could help people take her more seriously after she was dubbed one of pop music's bad girls.