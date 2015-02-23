NEW YORK Drugmaker Par Pharmaceutical Companies is preparing for an initial public offering later this year that could value the company at $3 billion to $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company, owned by private equity firm TPG Capital, could raise around $500 million in a public float, one of the people said.

Par has tapped banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to lead the proposed offering, the people said on Monday, asking not to be named because the matter is private.

TPG declined to comment. Representatives for Par, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs could not be immediately reached for comment.

Par, which operates through its generics division Par Pharmaceutical and its proprietary products division Strativa Pharmaceuticals, was acquired by TPG Capital for $1.9 billion in 2012 after activist firm Relational Investors LLC called on the company to sell itself.

Par has bulked up since then, acquiring injectable pharmaceutical maker JHP Group Holdings Inc for $490 million in January 2014, as well as Indian-based contract research organization Ethics Bio Lab Pvt last month.

Healthcare has been the most active sector for IPOs this year with 13 offerings so far, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)