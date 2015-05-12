One of PartnerRe Ltd's PRE.N biggest shareholders said Exor SpA's (EXOR.MI) sweetened offer for the Bermuda-based reinsurer was "clearly superior" to Axis Capital Holdings Ltd's (AXS.N) for the company.

Peter Langerman, chief executive of top-five shareholder Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC, told Reuters on Tuesday that the Axis deal would "be voted down, no question about it".

Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family, raised its all-cash offer for PartnerRe by 5.8 percent to $137.5 per share after its previous attempt to trump a bid by Axis was rejected.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)