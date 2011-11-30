LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Comedy Central is honoring the late Patrice O'Neal by airing his stand-up special, "Elephant in the Room," twice on Wednesday night.

The comedian, who died on Tuesday from complications from a stroke he suffered on October 19, aired his first, and only, hour-long stand-up special on Comedy Central in February, and tackled such topics as race, football and typing classes.

The version that aired in February will air at 8 p.m., and an uncensored version will air at midnight.

You can see a clip from "Elephant in the Room" here: here