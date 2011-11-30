Sony unveils new 'Spider-man' game at E3 expo
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Comedy Central is honoring the late Patrice O'Neal by airing his stand-up special, "Elephant in the Room," twice on Wednesday night.
The comedian, who died on Tuesday from complications from a stroke he suffered on October 19, aired his first, and only, hour-long stand-up special on Comedy Central in February, and tackled such topics as race, football and typing classes.
The version that aired in February will air at 8 p.m., and an uncensored version will air at midnight.
You can see a clip from "Elephant in the Room" here: here
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
NEW YORK New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding. The nonprofit theater said it recognized that its contemporary staging of the play, which portrays Caesar as a magnetic, blond businessman with a gold bathtub, had provoked heated debate. Actors and other artis