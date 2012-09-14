Patriot Coal Corp PCXCQ.PK, which filed for bankruptcy protection in July, said it will cut production of steel-making coal by about 85,000 tons per month due to weak demand.

Patriot, which became the first U.S. coal producer to seek court protection since coal prices began to plummet, sold 1.4 million tons of met coal during January-March, which accounted for 22 percent of total sales.

The output cut at three mine complexes in southern West Virginia will affect 250 employee and contractor positions, Patriot said in a statement.

Patriot, which operates in 14 mine complexes, will cut production at its Kanawha Eagle, Rocklick and Wells mine complexes over 60 days.

Rival Consol Energy Inc (CNX.N) said earlier this month that it would idle a big mine in southwestern Virginia due to weak global demand for met coal.

(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)