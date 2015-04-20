An oilfield worker walks next to drilling rigs at an oil well operated by Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, in the oil rich Orinoco belt, near Morichal at the state of Monagas April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

ORINOCO OIL BELT, Venezuela Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA plans to put three upgraders under maintenance toward the end of this year and next and may import light crude during the shutdowns, a top executive said.

"Our premise is 'don't stop production,'" said Pedro Leon, the head of PDVSA's Orinoco Belt, during a briefing with reporters.

Upgraders will now undergo maintenance every two to three years instead of the usual four-year gap, he added, stressing that maintenance is the "first priority."

Upgraders convert extra heavy crudes from the Orinoco belt, the major reservoir of Venezuelan oil, into lighter oil that can be processed by refineries.

The roughly 190,000 barrel-per-day Petrocedeno upgrader, operated by France's Total and Norway's Statoil, was under maintenance between December 2014 and January 2015, added Leon.

