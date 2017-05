Canadian energy producer Penn West Petroleum Ltd (PWT.TO) (PWE.N) said on Friday that it would sell its Saskatchewan assets, which include holdings in the Viking region, for $975 million to Teine Energy, which is backed by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

The company, which will also sell some of its assets in Alberta for about $140 million, expects the deal to close in the second quarter this year.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)