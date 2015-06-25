ADVISORY - Story on Kraft Heinz cutting jobs, closing factories withdrawn
Penn Virginia Corp's (PVA.N) shares rose as much as 23 percent on Thursday following a report that BP Plc (BP.L) had offered to buy the U.S. oil and gas producer for $8 per share.
The offer, which values the company at about $573 million, represents an 80 percent premium to Penn Virginia's Wednesday close of $4.45. The company's shares rose as much as $5.47.
Penn Virginia has rejected the offer, saying it undervalues the company, financial news website Proactive Investors reported, citing sources familiar with the situation. (bit.ly/1eJjp4g)
BP and Penn Virginia declined to comment.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased the cash element of its offer for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc on Thursday in a final $4.9 billion bid to push the deal through ahead of a May 12 shareholder vote.