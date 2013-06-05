NEW YORK Maryland's state pension system has added an actively managed commodity fund to its investment strategy the latest move by a U.S. state away from passive commodity funds, which suffered large losses in the last couple years.

Maryland's $42 billion State Retirement & Pension System said it has invested $50 million in energy-focused hedge fund Taylor Woods Capital Management.

Connecticut-based Taylor Woods, which manages about $800 million, joins a roster of some 30 funds in the "Real Return" portfolio of Maryland's pension system.

The pension system said it had nearly $1.1 billion, or 2.6 percent of its assets, invested in commodities as of April 30.

"Of this amount, $50 million was transferred from a passive commodities mandate to be managed by Taylor Woods starting June 1,", a representative for the pension system said in an email.

Nearly 80 percent of Maryland's commodities portfolio was made up of actively managed strategies, the representative said.

Passive commodity strategies, where investors typically buy and hold futures of commodity indexes without discretion, have been cited as one reason for pension funds losing money the last two years as commodity prices fell. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .TRJCRB lost more than 3 percent last year after a drop of over 8 percent in 2011.

With actively run strategies, fund managers have the ability to short sell in falling markets and go long during rallies, better protecting capital and enhancing gains.

The California Public Employees' Retirement System, the largest U.S. pension better known as calPERS, is among retirement plans that lost money in recent years due to passive investments in the S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index .SPGSCITR.

Scaling back its commodities exposure, calPERs had only 0.5 percent of its money in the asset class at the end of February compared to nearly 1.5 percent in September 2012, data from the Californian system showed. CalPERS' total assets were $255 billion in February, making the cash value of its commodities portfolio just slightly more than Maryland's.

Maryland's long-term target allocation to its real return portfolio was 14 percent, its representative said. As of April 30, the portfolio accounted for 11.5 percent of total assets.

Some 30 percent of the portfolio, or 4.2 percent of total assets, had been benchmarked for commodities, the representative added.

AN ACTIVE BIAS

A research sheet by State Street Investment Analytics, posted on marylandreporter.com, shows that Maryland added four actively managed commodity funds last year alone. The funds were Astenbeck Capital Management in Connecticut, Arbalet Commodity Strategies Fund and Koppenberg Commodity in New York and LD Commodities Dynamic Agriculture Fund in Geneva.

"Maryland appears to be one of the more vigorous allocators in recent years to actively managed investment strategies, including those in commodities, and $50 million is certainly a big account by any means," said Don Steinbrugge of Agecroft Partners. Agecroft, based in Richmond, Virginia, serves as a hedge consultant to pensions and other institutional investors.

Direct investments into hedge funds by Maryland intensified after the state pension appointed consultant Albourne America in January last year to advise on such a strategy, industry sources said.

Other commodity-focused funds in Maryland's Real Return portfolio include those run by major investment firms, such as the $33 billion Schroder Investment, the $17 billion Gresham Investment Management and Vermillion Asset Management under the $176 billion Carlyle Group.

For Taylor Woods, the allocation was at least the second direct investment by a state pension. It secured a $25 million commitment from the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System in 2011.

It was also one of its bigger investment deals since it reopened for new allocations earlier this year.

Taylor Woods has been one of the best performing commodity hedge funds this year, posting a 10 percent gain through May. The average macro commodity fund tracked by Chicago-based Hedge Fund Research was up just 0.4 percent through April.

Launched in 2011 by George "Beau" Taylor, the former co-head of global commodities at Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, Taylor Woods raised $1.2 billion from investors within a year of its launch. It then lost some of that capital in investor redemptions during tough commodity markets last year that caused several funds to close with heavy losses.

