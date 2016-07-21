Scientists to test whether Zika can kill brain cancer cells
LONDON Scientists in Britain plan to harness the Zika virus to try to kill brain tumor cells in experiments that they say could lead to new ways to fight an aggressive type of cancer.
WASHINGTON Humana Government Business Inc, a unit of Humana Inc, and Health Net Federal Services LLC have been selected to provide managed care support to the U.S. Defense Department's TRICARE healthcare program, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The total potential value of Humana's contract, including all option periods, is estimated at $40.5 billion. The instant award, which comprises the nine-month base period, is valued at $67.4 million, the Pentagon said in a statement.
The total potential value of Health Net's contract, including all option periods, is estimated at $17.7 billion. The instant award, which comprises the nine month base period, is valued at $49.3 million, the statement said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech)
A growing number of U.S. children may develop vision problems before they reach kindergarten, according to a study that suggests eye screenings will become increasingly important for the preschool set.