Sherwin-Williams wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Valspar: FTC
WASHINGTON Paint-maker Sherwin-Williams has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. rival Valspar Corp , the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Trade Commission gave its blessing to Emerson Electric Co's (EMR.N) acquisition of industrial valve manufacturer Pentair PLC (PNR.N) on condition that it sells Pentair's switchbox business to Crane Co (CR.N).
The requirement was aimed at easing competitive concerns. The FTC said Emerson, a factory automation equipment maker, and Pentair together control 60 percent of the U.S. switchbox market.
The agreement is subject to a 30-day comment period, after which the FTC said it would decided whether to make the proposed consent order final.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh and Tim Ahmann)
WASHINGTON Paint-maker Sherwin-Williams has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. rival Valspar Corp , the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
NEW YORK Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.