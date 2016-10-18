Actress Allison Janney poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California U.S., October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Allison Janney waits before unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California U.S., October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Allison Janney (C) poses with co-stars from the television series 'Mom' (L-R) Beth Hall, Anna Faris, Mimi Kennedy and Jaime Pressly after unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California U.S., October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Producer Chuck Lorre speaks next to actress Allison Janney before unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California U.S., October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Allison Janney (R) poses with co-star from the television series 'Mom' Anna Faris after unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California U.S., October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Allison Janney poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California U.S., October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Allison Janney poses on her star with producer Chuck Lorre (C) and actor Richard Schiff after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California U.S., October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Allison Janney poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California U.S., October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES "The West Wing" actress Allison Janney was joined by former co-star Richard Schiff as she received the 2,592nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Seven-times Emmy Award-winning actress Janney, who played White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in the political drama, received the star located next to American film and stage actor Montgomery Clift on Hollywood Boulevard.

Janney was also joined in celebration by Chuck Lorre, one of the creators of her latest series, "Mom", which premieres its fourth season on Oct. 27.

(Reporting by Reuters TV, Editing by Patrick Johnston and Jacqueline Wong)