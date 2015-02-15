Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his fiancee Sophie Hunter arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Oscar nominee and "Sherlock" star Benedict Cumberbatch and theater director Sophie Hunter were married on the Isle of Wight on Valentine's Day, his publicist said on Sunday.

"Benedict and Sophie were married yesterday surrounded by their close friends and family. It was a magical day," publicist Karon Maskill said in a statement.

The couple announced in January that they were expecting their first child. Cumberbatch, 38, and Hunter, 36, formally announced their engagement in the U.K. newspaper The Times last November.

Cumberbatch received his first Academy Award nomination this year, for best actor, for his portrayal of mathematician Alan Turing in "The Imitation Game," which was also nominated for best picture.

He won an Emmy last year for his lead role in the British TV miniseries "Sherlock," a show that built a fervent female following for the English actor.

