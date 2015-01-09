A woman protests against Bill Cosby, outside the Centre In The Square venue where the comedian is performing, in Kitchener, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO Comedian Bill Cosby, the subject of more than a dozen sex abuse allegations over the past three months, was heckled during a show on his Canadian tour on Thursday, with one audience member calling him a "rapist", the Canadian Press reported.

The news agency said a man shouted "You are a rapist," at a show in London, Ontario, before being removed by security, with some audience members telling the heckler to be quiet and later giving Cosby a round of applause.

It said Cosby told the audience to be quiet and patient as the man was taken away, then resumed his comedy routine.

"One outburst but over 2,600 loyal, patient and courageous fans enjoyed one of the most wonderful gifts that exist for human-kind. Laughter," Cosby said in a statement afterward through his publicist.

"I thank you, the theater staff, the event organizers and the London, ON community for your continued honor and support. I'm far from finished," he said.

Cosby, one of the biggest television stars of the 1980s, was scheduled to do three Canadian shows this week. His first in Kitchener, Ontario on Wednesday was not interrupted. But both shows had protesters outside the venues.

The comedian, best-known as Dr. Cliff Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," has had two television projects shelved and several standup performances canceled since the allegations started last year.

Cosby, 77, has never been charged over any of the allegations, which have been dismissed by his lawyers and in some cases date back as far as the 1960s. He settled a 2005 civil suit that alleged sexual misconduct.

Cosby's attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson, with additional reporting by Eric Kelsey in Los Angeles; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)