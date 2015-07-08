Comedian Bill Cosby performs at The Temple Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado in this file photo from January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Barry Gutierrez/Files

ORLANDO, Fla A bronze bust of beleaguered comedian Bill Cosby was removed from the Walt Disney World theme park in Florida overnight, a Disney spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The spokeswoman said the bust, part of an outdoor exhibit at Disney's Hollywood Studios park in Orlando that honors members of the Television Academy Hall of Fame, was taken away after the park closed on Tuesday.

Disney gave no reason for the removal but it came a day after the unsealing of testimony in a 2005 sexual assault civil case in which Cosby said he had obtained Quaalude sedatives with the intent of giving them to young women with whom he wanted to have sex.

Some 40 women have come forward in the past year to accuse the once beloved star of TV comedy series "The Cosby Show" of drugging and sexually assaulting them in incidents dating back decades.

Cosby, 77, has not been criminally charged and his attorneys have consistently denied the allegations. However, his career has taken a hit with TV projects and live shows being canceled.

Busts remaining in the Hollywood Studios exhibit include those of entertainers Lucille Ball, Oprah Winfrey, Bob Newhart, Dick Clark, Andy Griffith and Walt Disney.

